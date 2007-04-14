NetObjects Fusion 10

Getting a website to look and act right can cost money, however NetObjects costs a mere £135 (inc. VAT), making it a far more affordable proposition.

What's more, because it has been designed with those who simply want to get a website running and don't want to be concerned with the code behind it, it's one of the easier tools to use. The reason for this is the use of drag-and-drop icons. The feature isn't new in this version, but has been refined, so it works even better.

With faster broadband connections has come a digital image explosion, so no new website can rely on text alone. Fusion 10 allows for images with a host of new tools to cater for them. Everything is powered using Flash, so page sizes are kept small. It's easy to add Flash-based objects, which can bring even the dullest page to life, and you can even have different styles of photo library. What's more, you can edit your images, so there's no need to export them to a different tool.

If you want to take advantage of the latest web designs, then normally you would need to get to grips with CSS (Cascading Style Sheets), which is code-driven and can be convoluted at best. However, the new CSS filters work without you needing a guidebook at your side.

Once you've created a new page, you can preview it without having to put the page live. There is more to the program than we can cover here, with other features also including database creation, advert creation, site mapping and spam blockers.

If you want to get a website design together quickly and with minimum fuss or experience, this has to be the best tool on the market. Not only did we find it extremely easy to get to grips with, but the results are far more professional looking than, to be fair, even our limited design skills, should warrant.