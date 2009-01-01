Verbatim Colour Edition review

With 320GB of space for £80 (inc. VAT) – that works out at just 25p per Gigabyte – the Verbatim Colour Edition is about as cost-effective as external HDDs get in a mobile form-factor.

There are ﬁve different colours to choose from, including pink, green, blue, red and black, so each member of your house can have an easily identifiable drive.

They all sport the same 5400rpm drive, but you'll ﬁnd the black edition has 500GB, so offers even more space for your money.

Extras include Nero BackItUp 2 software, which allows you to synchronise ﬁles directly with your laptop, as well as run automated back-up routines.

Stylish and easy to use, the Verbatim Colour Edition hasn't rewritten hard drive design, but it's a welcome change to standard silver boxes.