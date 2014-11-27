The digital age take-over

The nature of how we work has changed and is continuing to change. With the digital age upon us, we are finding ourselves getting morereliant on technology to get the job done. Be it using collaborative technology to work with cross country offices or simply picking up the phone to speak to someone, digital working now takes up two thirds of the working day .

Digital working not only allows us to work more collaboratively, it provides employees with the flexibility to work on the move and provides access to company data allowing people to work from anywhere. The concept of a day sitting at a desk is no longer a reality.

Digital take-over

So whilst it is agreed we have undergone a digital revolution in recent years, some employers and employees are worried that digital will eventually take over. With a recent report commissioned by Brother predicting the job title of "robot supervisor" could be commonplace in 30 years, as well as a 1:10 human-to-robot ratio, many are nervous about how close to the 100% digital workforce we may be.

The concept of a total digital workplace has been discussed by businesses for years and, while some have already deployed various technologies to digitalise the way a business works, others are still holding on to traditional ways of working. A completely digital workforce puts the tradition of business at risk, and some fear it means a complete loss of human interaction and, in some cases, work altogether.

From LogMeIn's perspective, it is a stage in business we should never reach. As collaboration increases with businesses 'chasing the sun' (shifting work around time zones to speed up production and lead times) human interaction is still a vital element of the process - even if it is just to ensure that it is managed effectively.

Getting the balance right

The truth is we need both digital technology and human interaction to work at our highest level of productivity. The key really is about getting that balance right.

Ultimately, digital should complement human interaction, not replace it. For instance, technology can enhance face-to-face communication. LogMeIn's screen sharing tool join.me is the ideal example of this, as it assists in collaboration through technology where human contact is not possible.

Transforming interactions

By transforming the way people interact with others and the world around them, businesses can identify the best collaboration solutions for their staff, thus achieving the highest level of productivity possible. The digital age is something to embrace, not fear. It has the power to increase efficiency and give us flexibility in the way we work. By transforming the way people interact with others, businesses can identify the best collaboration solutions for their staff to achieve the highest level of productivity