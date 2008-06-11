Wakey wakey: All the news in 30 seconds

It’s Wednesday morning and we’ve almost forgotten about the big Apple bash the other day, but still had to chuckle at Gizmodo’s cheeky suggestion about a new logo Jobs unveiled.

The artwork for online sync service MobileMe – it has to be said – bears a great similarity to that for another underwhelming product, Microsoft’s Windows ME. See for yourself over here.

Hand it to yourself

While we’re on a vaguely phone-related theme, how about a new look for your SMS messages? That’s easily done – if you’re in Korea – thanks to KTF’s Font of Your Own service.

Users can scan in images of their own handwriting through a phone camera and the KTF software then uses those scrawls instead of boring old computer writing.

Projects well

Moving onto slightly less-mobile technology, Asus has been quietly showing off a large-ish new laptop that includes a built-in projector at Computex.

There are absolutely no details about the new PC, save to say that it’s bound to be aimed at the business market and, possibly, the gaming arena too.

Maps mashup

Lastly for this morning, a little light relief - ever wanted to drive a bus around Google Maps? In that unlikely event, you’re sure to get a kick out of Geoquake’s new driving simulator that offers just that experience.

The Flash-based sim sounds amazingly geeky because it is – still, it’s not every day you get to steer an invincible vehicle through the streets of London, New York or Basra.

That's it for now, but stay tuned to TechRadar for the rest of the day's news as it breaks or grab a feed here - get it while it's hot.