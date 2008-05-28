Wakey wakey: All the news in 30 seconds

Wednesday morning brings with it the slightly less than exciting news from the US that Microsoft has finally unveiled a little of its next PC operating system, currently codenamed Windows 7.

After the flop that was Vista, it’s hard to buck up much interest about another bloated OS, but at least the new Windows supports multi-touch controls through a touch-sensitive screen.

There are videos of the decidedly uninspiring demo all over the internet today, but you’ll probably find this quick rundown of what we know about Windows 7 a bit more useful.

Psystar redux

As Apple’s unlikely to be too worried about anything earth shattering from Redmond halting its OS revival party, it’s probably still looking at Psystar’s unofficial Mac clones.

The latest revision to the noisy desktop sees it come with a quieter fan and a 256MB NVIDIA graphics card, instead of the previous onboard graphics chip, for a little more than the equivalent of £200. An OS X Leopard disk still costs extra, though.

Can you see what it is yet?

Of course, we can’t go a day without a sniff of an iPhone rumour, so here are a bunch of blurry photos of an alleged 3G model that looks pretty convincing to us.

Then there’s the suggestion from yesterday that Orange in France is already slyly offering a trade-in deal to encourage 2G iPhone owners to add that extra G. That seems slightly unlikely to be true, but who knows?

Finally, silly season appears to have started early in Germany – who’d have thought you could use a MacBook Air to slice up both your own arm and a loaf of bread?

That’s it for now, but stay tuned to TechRadar for the rest of the day’s news as it breaks or grab a feed here - get it while it’s hot.