More than a third of consumers read email on mobile

More than a third of marketing emails are being read on mobile devices, according to a new report from digital agency Steel London, who recommend that marketers need to now consider when and where their messages are opened to maximise opens and engagement.

The report "Are your emails ready for mobile devices?" found overall, over a third (36%) of consumers in the UK now read emails on their mobile devices. Among 18-34 year olds this number rises significantly to over half (55%).

Furthermore, those that read emails on their mobile take action - two-thirds act on mobile emails with most (42%) clicking through to a website or making a purchase (30%).

Steel's report found that 38% of those who read emails on their mobile device did so because the subject line sounded interesting. Steel recommends that marketers need to adapt their email marketing for mobile to ensure their marketing messages are easily read across a multitude of devices, but to also remember traditional email marketing rules still apply.

Complaints from consumers about full-size emails read on mobile devices include;

Overall, 42% complain of too much scrolling;

89% of consumers age 55+ complain of too much scrolling;

Overall, 29% complain of emails being in the wrong layout for their mobile;

45% of 18-34 year olds complain of emails being in the wrong layout for their device;

27% complain there is too much content in emails, and;

20% complain that links are not easy to use.

"Consumers are using their mobile as their preferred media and communication device," says Andy Hinder, owner and CEO at Steel. "Because of this, the mobile has become the gatekeeper for further action and engagement with emails."

Read our Beginner's guide to marketing to an email audience for more advice on getting through to a mobile audience