Actinic Desktop rebrands to SellerDeck

Popular e-commerce package Actinic Desktop has rebranded as SellerDeck and has spun off from Actinic Online purchased by Oxatis UK late last year.

After processing £10 billion in transactions, e-commerce solution Actinic Desktop has decided to split from the hosted online solution Actinic Online and rebrand as SellerDeck.

Actinic was the UK's first ecommerce solution provider and after a brief floatation on the stock market underwent a successful management buyout in 2002, turning it back into a privately-owned company. In 2011, it partnered with European ecommerce provider Oxatis as part of a plan to spin off the cloud-based Actinic Online product to fully concentrate on the SellerDeck desktop application.

SellerDeck will continue to offer its ecommerce and EPOS desktop applications, which let merchants have full control and ownership of their online business without having to rely on cloud services.

Existing Actinic Desktop customers will not be affected by the new name, with the company planning to continue to provide flexible and innovative major new releases on an annual basis under the new brand.

SellerDeck 2013

The first new product from SellerDeck will be SellerDeck version 12 – to be known as SellerDeck 2013 – planned for release later this year.

"With the ecommerce market continuing to grow in the UK, we decided that the time was right to completely focus on the SellerDeck product set," said SellerDeck's CEO Ben Dyer.

"The ecommerce market in the UK is the most advanced in the world, with some of the most demanding merchants; these merchants want to retain as much control as possible over their products."