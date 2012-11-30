New iPad magazine tech. launches today, get it from Apple Newsstand now

TechRadar is incredibly excited to welcome new weekly iPad mag tech. to the family.

Now available from Apple's Newsstand, tech. comes to you from the makers of TechRadar and brings a well-informed and interactive look at the week's big tech news.

As well as telling you what's been going on, tech. looks at what the assorted tech media has been saying about events and brings you the digested read.

Need to know

TechRadar's very own Marc Chacksfield is launching the iPad mag, promising that "tech. will gather the most informed opinion around and package it all together into an entertaining and interactive read that's perfect for those who just don't have the time to endlessly check websites for news."

Available every Thursday, you can pick up the first five issues of tech. right now, for free, if you subscribe.

Or you can grab a single issue for just 69p (99c).

So for all the must-have tech opinions and hard-hitting news, get thee to the Newsstand – just follow this link to get your hands on the first issue now.