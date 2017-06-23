WhatsApp file sharing could soon work with anything

WhatsApp already allows users to send a range of file types with each other without any fuss, but it appears that soon all file types will be supported on the mega-popular messaging service.

A test is currently undergoing with a small set of users for an update that adds the ability to send any kind of file between users on WhatsApp, according to Android Central.

That means that files outside of the currently supported types — which include .TXT, .CSV, .PDF, and even Microsoft Office files like .PPT and .DOCX — may soon be added to WhatsApp, making the messaging service even more useful for productivity and sharing.

That said, there are some limits. The file size cap for WhatsApp's new feature is supposedly no more than 128MB for iOS and 100MB for Android.

While still a fairly decent ceiling for transferring data over mobile devices, don't expect to be sending out multiple gigs of raw photo or video anytime soon.

According to reports from WEBetaInfo, the feature is rolling out very slowly, meaning that it could take a while before all billion-plus WhatsApp users get their hands on new file-sharing capabilities. In the meantime, feel free to spam .GIFs to your friends with WhatsApp's recently added Giphy search feature.