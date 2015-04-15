Microsoft Band hits the UK, with more sensors and a cheaper price than the Apple Watch

Ditch the fish and chips and live healthy with Microsoft Band

Microsoft Band, the tech titan's first foray into wearable technology, has just been launched in the UK.

The device is aimed at helping people live healthier lives and become more productive regardless of what smartphone they have, as it works with Windows Phone, iOS and Android devices.

Although the Band won't win any awards for style, it's been getting plaudits thanks to its large array of sensors which help it accurately track the wearer's health.

It can be bought for £169.99 – a fair bit cheaper than the Apple Watch – through the Microsoft Store and various retailers.

Apple Watch vs Microsoft Band