Visa: how smart payments will drive our digital future

Payments lie at the heart of every form of travel, and will continue to become more integral as cities continue to grow and infrastructure becomes more strained. One example of how Visa is helping address this is contactless technology, It’s already helping to reduce the need for traditional tickets or travel smartcards and therefore reducing the operating costs for cash acceptance, making it faster and easier for consumers to ride on mass transit while making it less expensive for operators to run their network.

Visa and our partners are helping streamline the payment experience for millions of commuters around the globe, and supporting public transportation authorities in their quest to build sustainable and convenient transportation solutions. We’ve recently launched a technology with smart card company, Planeta Informatica, that helps transit companies that currently accept fare cards to add contactless payments easily without necessarily needing to purchase new hardware. Visa Secure Access Module (SAM) enables transit companies to convert their turnstiles to accept contactless payments using their debit or credit cards or smart device, while also keeping their current farecard solution.

Drivers shouldn’t be forgotten as part of the travel ecosystem, in fact, in the UK, they represent the biggest chunk of commuters. In our recent study looking at the future of transportation we found that over half (57%) of UK drivers find it frustrating trying to find parking spaces and half (47%) of these have concerns about receiving a fine for parking longer than anticipated. This is something Visa is working hard to address with new technologies, such as Visa’s partnership with AppyParking making it possible to drive in and out of a parking space and be automatically charged for it.

Most importantly, these ecosystems need to work together.