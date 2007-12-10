Toshiba solid-state drives reach 128GB

Toshiba's new 128GB SSD is getting close to the size where it is a contender to replace standard hard drives

A new approach to solid-state disks (SSDs) announced today by Toshiba Japan promises larger versions of the drives and lower prices in the near future, suggesting that the technology may grown even faster than expected.

The key to Toshiba's new 1.8-inch SATA 32GB, 64GB and 128GB SSDs is the use of multilevel-cell (MLC) NAND flash memory chips that allow it to squeeze more memory into a given space.

Naturally, an MLC controller that supports fast reading and writing (100MB/s and 40MB/s, respectively) is part of the package, which Toshiba will be showing at CES in January and mass producing in the first quarter of 2008.