SAP expands real time data presence

SAP is moving to raise its profile in the market for real time data with the availability of the new version of its SAP Sybase SQL Anywhere suite.

It provides an element of the SAP Real Time Data Platform that can pull in data from remote offices and different devices, effectively aggregating data from the "internet of things".

Compared with earlier versions, the SAP Sybase SQL Anywhere 16 includes expanded query optimisation for faster responses, a new role based security model to protect business data, and support for open data protocol and expanded structured query language.

There is also support for bi-directional sync of the SAP HANA platform for data analysis to mobile users, new synchronisation testing tools and intuitive sync setup and deployment wizards.

Carl Olofson, Research Vice President for Application Development and Deployment at analyst IDC, commented: "SAP continues to advance its real time database capabilities by integrating key Sybase database technologies such as SAP Sybase SQL Anywhere into its comprehensive enterprise information platform."