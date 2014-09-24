Salesforce to add content management tools to the ExactTarget Marketing Cloud

The ExactTarget Marketing Cloud will introduce a content creation tool on October 6, said Bryan Wade, SVP & Chief Product Officer of the ExactTarget Marketing Cloud at Connections 2014 in Indiana.

The new tool includes asset and workflow management features designed to improve digital and content marketing efforts.

ExactTarget's website says its content management tool provides intuitive search across all content formats, personalized email creation and real-time, personalized coupon and offer distribution. Users will be able to drag and drop files from their desktop into the application, and set files to expire at a later date.

Integrations

He also announced an integration between ExactTarget and other Salesforce acquisitions, Buddy Media and Radian6, called Social Studio. The three tools will offer ExactTarget customers a social listening and social publishing platform across major social networks.

McDonald's Digital Marketing Manager David Martinelli said the fast food chain uses Social Studio to connect with consumers. McDonald's will be looking to integrate social advertising, real-time and local content across its social platforms, he said.

Wade also said ExactTarget's Marketing Cloud is now fully integrated with Salesforce's Sales and Service Clouds.

Journey Builder

Yesterday, Salesforce launched an updated version of its Journey Builder tool to include compatibility with apps. Journey Builder, a campaign planning and automation tool, now provides personalization and real-time marketing updates for mobile apps.

Other features of Journey Builder for Apps include a Javascript tag that enables marketers to gain real-time access to mobile data, as well as a beacon connection that can ping customers that are in the proximity of retail or office locations on their mobile devices, Wade said.

Salesforce acquired ExactTarget for $2.5 billion (around £1.5 billion, AU$2.7) in June of last year. It is the company's largest acquisition.