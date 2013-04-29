Salesforce knocks SAP off CRM perch

Salesforce has moved ahead of SAP as the leading vendor is the world market for customer relationship management (CRM) software, according to a new report by IT analyst Gartner.

It says the overall market went up by 12.5% to $18 billion (£11.6 billion) in 2012, with Salesforce accounting for 14% of the total against SAP's 12.9%.

Oracle

was the only other company with a double digit share at 11.1%

Joanne Correira, VP at Gartner, said the market growth rate was three times the average for all enterprise software, as CRM is "at the eye of the Nexus of Forces storm".

"With corporate cash at all-time highs, many vendors are willing to pay high premiums to acquire specific technologies and expertise in an increasingly dynamic and competitive CRM market environment," she said.

Software-as-a-service CRM is becoming increasingly important, accounting for nearly 40% of the total business, while the growth has also been fuelled by vendors offering new features and functions in they systems.