Yammer to integrate with Office 365 and Sharepoint

Microsoft has gone public with details of its plans to integrate Yammer, the enterprise social network service that it bought last year, with its Office 365 and SharePoint services.

Jared Spataro, Senior Director Microsoft Office Division, outlined the plans in a SharePoint Team blogpost to coincide with an announcement at the Convergence 2013 conference.

He said the basic integration of Office 365 will take place with an update this summer, enabling users to drop the newsfeed link in favour of Yammer. For customers using an on-premise deployment of SharePoint, Microsoft will provide guidance on replacing the newsfeed.

It will also provide an app through the SharePoint store to make it possible to embed a Yammer group feed into a SharePoint site.

Later in the year, the company will deliver another update to provide single sign-on for Office 365 and Yammer.

For next year there are plans to provide updates on various elements of the packages roughly every 90 days.

Earlier this year Adam Pisoni, CTO of Yammer, told TRPro that it had helped Microsoft to create a team within its Office group focused on product driven analytics.

Spataro described Yammer as Microsoft's "big bet for enterprise social".