We can take pictures 10 billion trillion times faster than Abe Lincoln could

According to Nautilus magazine, in 1826, the inventor of photography Joseph-Nicéphore Niépce "needed at least eight hours to create an imprint of the view from the upstairs window of his Burgundy chateau."

Which means that now, with trillionth-of-a-second exposure time, we can take pictures 10 billion trillion times faster than they could 188 years ago.

Snapchats and selfies - the legacy of our old friend Joe.

