Leica V-Lux 20 digital compact camera unveiled

The Leica V-Lux 20 compact digital camera has been unveiled, offering a 12x optical zoom and built in GPS-tagging.

The Leica name is still enough to have camera geeks swooning, and the latest object of desire brings a Leica DC-Vario-Elmar 4.1-49.2mm f/3.3-4.9 ASPH. zoom lens with a focal range of 25-300mm.

"Whether shooting expansive landscapes, detailed close-ups or shots of distant subjects using the super-telephoto setting, the V-Lux 20 captures them all in breath-taking quality," says Leica's release.

GPS tagging

The GPS tagging is a new feature for Leica, using an inbuilt GPS chip to record the exact location for every one of your snaps. It's also handy for tracking down your car in the car park when you get back from your trip.

Plus the V-Lux 20 "can display the names of interesting sightseeing locations from a total of 500,000 'points of interest' across 73 countries."

The camera, as you would expect from Leica, will turn heads with its design and also features a three inch LCD display and what Leica promises are 'simple, ergonomic controls and user-friendly menus.'

The Leica V-Lux 20 has a UK release date of May 2010 and should cost around £495.