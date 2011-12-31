TechRadar's phone and tablet resolutions 2012

Less of that, more of this, please

It's been a weird old year for the big names in the smartphone and tablet world - big wins and low lights aplenty.

We've sat down and scratched out a few ideas that these multi-national behemoths should be thinking of taking up as their New Year's resolutions for 2012 - don't say we're not trying to help.

From re-thinking designs to bringing together the Android fraternity, we've worked out a number of ways these companies can all enjoy a much smoother 2012, so sit back and see what these brands should be up to over the next 12 months.