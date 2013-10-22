Nokia makes its Lumia 2520 Windows tablet official

Nokia's tablet has been teasing the camera for some time. Today it's dropping that "Sirius" codename for good and going official as the Nokia Lumia 2520, its Windows RT 8.1 tablet.

Nokia describes it as "a global tablet", with the 2520 packing LTE connectivity and a Snapdragon 8974 CPU.

Read our hands on: Nokia Lumia 2520 review

It comes with a 10.1-inch 1080p HD display built from Gorilla Glass 2 and offers super high brightness. Nokia even says it's perfect for use even in strong sunlight.

The new Nokia Camera App and a 6.7MP camera with Zeiss optics are also on board to get in on the "growing trend of people taking photos with their tablets" - not that we think that's something that ought to be encouraged.

Snap happy

There's an optional add on in the form of the Nokia power keyboard - it's a keyboard, cover and battery pack that adds about 5 extra hours of juice all in one - the keyboard will set you back $149 when it launches (around £95 or AU$155).

You'll be able to pick the Nokia Lumia 2520 up before the end of the year in the US, UK and Finland, with pricing set at $499 before tax (that's around £310 or AU$520).

The Lumia 2520 will come in black, white, cyan and red.