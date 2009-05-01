Apple ignores naughty iSnort cocaine app

If you have a jailbroken iPhone and happen to be a fan of naughty and nonsensical apps to show off to your mates in the pub, then the cocaine-sniffing sim the iSnort is just for you!

Apple has seemingly ignored the app, which has been around for a while now (yet, understandably, has been nowhere near Apple's family-friendly App Store).

iSnort is, as Gizmodo notes, "funny because a) it's ultra-realistic and b) it is precisely one of the main uses of the iPhone in many clubs all around the world."

Shock and amaze!

The iSnort website sums it up beautifully: "Be the envy of in-crowd. Get ejected from nightclubs. Shock and amaze your so-called friends. Get oral sex from Z-list celebrities."

Or you could just spend your £5 on something more useful. Like two pints of lager for your mates. They'll appreciate it more. In the long run.

iSnort Via Gizmodo