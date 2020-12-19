NETGEAR Gigabit unmanaged PoE switches (video)

By

New NETGEAR 16-port and 24-port Gigabit unmanaged switches for plug-and-play high-density PoE+ and PoE++ installations needing advanced PoE budgets up to 480W PoE and Ultra60 PoE++ ports.

NETGEAR PoE switches support IEEE standards, but in addition, the GS516UP and GS524UP switches also feature a market-first PoE mode selector on the front, enabling the capability to manually select either non-industry-standard “pre-802.3bt” or IEEE 802.3bt PoE++ implementations.

