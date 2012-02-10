Trending
 

iPad 3 apps being readied by Apple

By Tablets  

Still on track for early March reveal

Apple prepping apps for iPad 3 launch
iPads gonna get ya...

UPDATE: Check out our new iPad review

Apple is reportedly selecting apps to showcase on its new iPad 3 at the tablet's launch event in March according.

The Next Web has been informed of the details thanks to various sources and it reports that Apple is in "crunch mode" – lining up apps to demonstrate on the iPad 3 at launch and in its new advertisements.

We can expect the selected apps to feature stand-out qualities which will showcase the new features on the iPad 3 - instantly turning the fanatical crowd into a pool of uncontrollable ecstasy-ridden Apple ultras.

i-Spy-Pad-3

It is looking more and more likely that we will see the iPad 3 in early March and this is sure to excite the Apple faithful beyond belief.

The tablet market is set to hot up in 2012 with a range of new slates expected to get an outing at MWC in Barcelona and it will be interesting to see how they match-up to the iPad 2, let alone the iPad 3.

Varying rumours on possible specs for the iPad 3 have been doing the rounds for some time, so we have made it easy and rolled them into one comprehensive video for your viewing pleasure.

From TheNextWeb via SlashGear

See more Tablets news