Onyx Group ramps up Scottish service

Technology provider Onyx Group has announced a six-figure investment into Scotland to expand its 24/7 IT support service.

The company, which provides managed services and risk management services, has also expanded its data centre in Edinburgh to add further rack capacity for data storage.

It said this reflects an increased demand for outsourced IT solutions. The comany now claims more than 2,000 clients.

Onyx Group has 10 sites throughout the UK including Glasgow, Edinburgh, London, Newcastle, Teesside and Sheffield. This includes five fully owned data centres and six workplace recovery facilities.

Hugh Gillen, Onyx Group director based in Scotland, said: "We are noticing an increasing trend towards outsourcing or co-sourcing IT requirements for extra resilience against IT issues and to complement in-house skills."

He added: "Scotland is a key part of our ambitious growth strategy as we continue to expand our Scotland based clients and the services that we can deliver. We are pleased that we are able to offer businesses greater support, while also creating more employment opportunities through our 24/7 support service."