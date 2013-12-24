The Harry Potter Ministry of Magic version of the Gov.uk site is way better

Everyone goes on about how great the Gov.UK website is, don't they? Heck it even won website of the year for its clean layout, easy to access information and so forth.

Well, perhaps next year's award should go to Andy Brown, (aka the Head of Department of the Use of Muggle Technologies) who has reimagined the site with the Ministry of Magic from Harry Potter in mind.

The ministryofmagic.co site features pertinent information, like Arthur Weasley's promotion and the partial closure of the Floo network over Christmas alongside profiles for department heads like Nymph' Tonk.

Oh, and there's also a Ukrainian Ironbelly dragon on the lose. Might want to look out for that.

Don't worry, muggles can also enjoy these magical short stories...

Via The Next Web