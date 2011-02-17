Jobs, Schmidt and Zuckerberg to meet with Obama this week

Eric Schmidt, Steve Jobs and Mark Zuckerberg meet up with US President Obama this week

Apple CEO Steve Jobs, recently on a medical leave of absence, is set to meet up with Google chief exec Eric Schmidt and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg at President Obama's business leaders' event in San Fran this week.

Tech media will no doubt be fervently speculating what the four men will discuss when they get together this week.

Mark Zuckerberg was most recently the subject of Hollywood blockbuster The Social Network, while Mr Jobs has hit the headlines in recent days with worrying (albeit unsubstantiated) stories in the US National Enquirer that his health is perhaps far worse than Apple's PR machine has so far let on.

Still, celeb tabloid muck-raking aside, Jobs seems perfectly well enough to meet the US President this week. Which doesn't sound like a man at death's door…

"The president and the business leaders will discuss our shared goal of promoting American innovation, and discuss his commitment to new investments in research and development, education and clean energy," said a White House official.

