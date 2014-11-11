UK Amazon Prime members now get unlimited photo storage

Amazon's on a mission to woo you over to its Prime membership program and it's hoping that free, unlimited photo storage is one way to do it.

Prime Photos is now available for all UK Prime members and uses Amazon Cloud Drive to store and catalogue all your snaps. It works with iOS, Android, Amazon's Fire tablets or Mac and Windows PCs.

You'll be able to view it not just from mobile devices, but also on your telly if it's a smart TV or connected to Amazon Fire TV or a PlayStation 3 or PlayStation 4.

The other benefits that come with a Prime membership include free next-day delivery on items bought from the retailer, Prime Instant Video and Kindle Owners' Lending Library. But is free photo storage enough to sway you?