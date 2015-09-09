Microsoft steps up cloud security arsenal with Adallom purchase

Microsoft is whipping its cloud security into shape by purchasing Adallom.

First reported by TechCrunch, the deal sees Microsoft spend some $250 million (around £162 million, or AU$354 million) in acquiring a company that has managed to raise over $49 million (around £31 million, or AU$69 million) from investors over its life as a private firm.

A deal for Microsoft to buy the Israeli firm was actually first mentioned back in July and the price has dropped from the $300 million (around £195 million, or AU$425 million) suggested by media outlets earlier in the summer. Bringing Adallom on board allows Microsoft to bolster the cyber security package it can offer enterprises, in particular.

The service offered by Adallom differs very slightly to the one that Microsoft acquired when it bought fellow Israeli firm Aorato last year. The latter's product only works with Microsoft cloud products whereas Adallom's offering can be used to secure other enterprise platforms such as GoogleApps and Salesforce.

Adollom's services don't end there and it also gives enterprises to gain a deeper understanding of who is using the cloud and how they are doing so, in addition to bringing any suspicious activity and cyber threats to the firm's attention.

Ever since Microsoft splashed out over £3 billion on Nokia's products and services division almost exactly two years ago it has been on the acquisition trail to create the very best lineup of products of possible across the board.