Anonymous promising 'biggest day in its history' on Tuesday

Julian Assange's court hearing is also thought to be central to Anonymous's planned Tuesday onslaught

Anonymous has threatened to attack the computer systems of the Metropolitan Police and the UK judiciary system, in what it promises will be its 'biggest day' ever

The Guardian is reporting that senior figures within that hacking collective have ominously predicted that that tomorrow (Tuesday) will be "the biggest day in Anonymous's history."

Anonymous is said to be targeting the police following revelations that officers took money from News International reporters as well as expressing anger over the phone hacking scandal.

Twitter revelations

Twitter account, @anonymouSabu, believed to belong to Sabu, a leading member of the collective posted: "ATTN: Tomorrow will be two of the biggest releases for Anonymous in the last 4 years. Everyone brace. This is literally explosive."

He went on to post: "IT'S COMING! GET READY. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY BRACE YOURSELVES."

Assange

The group is also a staunch supporter of Wikileaks head Julian Assange and the master-leaker begins his appeal against extradition from the UK on sex charges on Tuesday.

The court hearing is also said to be a focus of Anonymous's promised Tuesday onslaught.