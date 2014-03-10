PlayStation Now game rental pricing seemingly revealed, then yanked

PlayStation Now should be coming to a PS4 and PS3 near you some time this year and to Europe much later, but pricing hasn't been released ... until now?

It seems like the Gaikai website has unofficially outed the PS Now rental game prices, though the photo has been taken down and replaced with the one above.

Earlier it was noted that rental streams of Far Cry 3 would cost $5.99 (about £3.60, AU$6.64) and Uncharted 3 would cost $4.99 (about £3, AU$5.53).

These seem to be reasonable price points but since the image may have been a filler for the site, we wouldn't be surprised to see them change closer to the official release date.

When do we want it? Now!

PS Now beta testing began a couple months ago with leaks of the service already springing, and being plugged faster than you can blink.

However, you can check out our video with Matt Harper, senior manager of PlayStation Digital, below to get a better idea of how streaming rental games works.