Gaming giant says 'industry is finished'

Guess these Japanese gamers don't have a lot to look forward to

It's one thing to use huge events like last week's Tokyo Game Show to promote your wares, but quite another to use it as a bully pulpit for condemning an entire country's creative output.

That's what one of game-maker Capcom's top producers did when he told fans exactly what he thought of his rivals in the Japanese gaming industry.

That's just sooo over

Keiji Inafune of Mega Man fame shared his thoughts on a generally disappointing show, saying: "Personally when I looked around [at] all the different games at the TGS floor, I said 'Man, Japan is over. We're done. Our game industry is finished.'"

That's a viewpoint that has been aired often in the recent past, particularly by those within the Japanese ranks, however Inafune somewhat spoiled his sermon by going on to describe his own firm's games as "kick ass".

Take it to Canada

Perhaps he was really thinking about the fact that upcoming Capcom blockbuster Dead Rising 2 is actually being produced in Canada. Oops.

Via Destructoid