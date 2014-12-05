Turns out the Apple garage was a 'myth' all along

Were products like this really born in a garage? Apparently not

We knew the "Apple garage" - where Apple co-founders Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs are said to have created the first Apple products - is a legend, but now it turns out it's actually more of a "myth."

That's what Wozniak told Bloomberg Businessweek this week, saying he actually designed and assembled the Apple I and other "side projects" in his cubicle at Hewlett-Packard.

"The garage is a bit of a myth," he said. "We did no designs there, no breadboarding, no prototyping, no planning of products. We did no manufacturing there. The garage didn't serve much purpose."

There's a kernel of truth in the legend, though. "It was something for us to feel was our home," Wozniak continued. "We had no money. You have to work out of your home when you have no money."

