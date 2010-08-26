LaCie unveils new 1TB metal Rikiki drive

LaCie has unveiled its smallest 1TB hard drive in metal - with the LaCie Rikiki Go measuring 155mm.

The drive features an embedded USB 2.0 cable, a simplified software suite and an additional 10GB of Wuala Secure Online Storage.

"We are thrilled to introduce 1TB capacity in this ultra-small, durable form factor," said Quitterie Lescarret, Consumer Product Manager, LaCie.

Quickly and dependably

"Today's on-the-go consumers need to access vital media quickly and dependably," they added.

With its industry-leading capacity, Rikiki Go provides users with the ultimate data storage and mobility, at a competitive price."

The LaCie Rikiki Go is available in 500GB and 1TB and has a UK price of £89.90