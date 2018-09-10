CityFibre SDN rollout to speed up 5G deployments and enable 10Gbps

CityFibre is to rollout software-defined networking (SDN) technology across its network, claiming the adding intelligence will allow for 10Gbps home and business broadband and accelerate the rollout of 5G and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

The company, which doesn’t operate its own broadband services and instead sells wholesale capacity on its networks, has agreed a deal with Calix to use the AXOS software-defined access (SDA) platform.

The platform simplifies the management of infrastructure, reduces operational costs, and allows for greater scalability. It’s possible that 100Gbps speeds will be possible in the future.

CityFibre 5G

For mobile operator and ISP partners, they will get much greater levels of control and programmability for their networks, allowing them to offer differentiated, superior services to their customers.

“In Calix we have found a like-minded ally, an innovator that is pushing the boundaries of what is possible when intelligent software meets fibre-only infrastructure,” said Greg Mesch, CityFibre CEO.

“The ability to scale services up to 100 gigabits per second, while driving customer experience to new levels, highlights the inadequacies of connections that are passed off as fibre today.”

“With AXOS, CityFibre can more rapidly deliver new products, services and features to the market, further distancing itself from legacy competitive offerings that fail to enable true market differentiation,” added Calix’s Michael Weening. “As we continue to innovate on the AXOS platform, the continued speed, agility and efficiencies we enable will allow CityFibre and its partners to change the UK’s broadband market forever.”

CityFibre has built several networks across the UK, and in 2015 bought KCOM’s infrastructure outside Hull and East Yorkshire. According to its full year results, CityFibre now has 3,740km of fibre infrastructure, up from 3,383km the year before.