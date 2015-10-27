Teslas on autopilot are going global

Tesla's highly anticipated autopilot feature is finally rolling out beyond the US, with CEO Elon Musk announcing the news late last week Friday on Twitter.

The autopilot feature, which launched in the US two weeks ago, will now be available in all 19 countries where Tesla cars are available, except for Japan.

"Regulatory approvals received, so Autopilot rolling out to all countries!" Musk tweeted, adding "Excluding Japan, which is still under review."

The new feature, which costs a few thousand dollars to update to, adds the ability to automatically keep your car in its current lane, change lanes if necessary and parallel park.

Musk also took to Twitter to tease a new update for the Autopilot feature as well.

"Autopilot 1.01 coming soon: curve speed adaption, controller smoothness, better lane holding on poor roads, improved fleet learning!"

Unfortunately, he didn't reveal when the update will be heading our way, but expect it in the coming weeks.