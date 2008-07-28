TomTom offers free booze cruises

Sat nav specialist TomTom has announced a new promotion in partnership with Eurotunnel, as well as appointing a new Managing Director this week.

"With gloomy weather forecasts ahead, you may fancy getting away from Britain for a short break this summer," reads TomTom's rather depressing press release today.

"Treat your loved ones to a trip across the channel courtesy of the TomTom ONE Travel, available in UK stores from 4 August 2008."

A specially boxed version of the TomTom ONE Europe will include a voucher for a free one day or overnight trip with Eurotunnel (for one car, worth £79) – which is good enough reason to buy a TomTom if you don't have one already, particularly as the TomTom ONE Travel will only set you back £169.99.

Meanwhile, in the boardroom

TomTom co-founder, Corinne Vigreux (pictured) has been appointed managing director, Ken McAlpine will join as senior vice president product design and Alex Batchelor will join as executive vice president marketing.

"These appointments reflect the high level of expertise and industry experience we are seeking and we look forward to benefiting from their insights and knowledge," said Harold Goddijn, TomTom CEO.