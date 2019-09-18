Are you tracking conversions from the SERP? Here’s why you should

The study, run by clickstream data company Jumpshot, found that June 2019 marked the first time less than half of Google searches generated a click to a website. Based on data from 40 million browser-based searches on desktop and mobile devices in the U.S., 50.33% were classified as zero-click, while 45.25% and 4.42% resulted in organic clicks and ad clicks, respectively.

While the study did not give exact data on how many of these searches were performed via a mobile device, all marketers are cognizant of the steady rise in mobile-based searches. As we can expect to see more mobile searches resulting in zero clicks based on the immediate answers consumers are looking for when searching on their phones, marketers need to keep this in mind when tracking Google activity overall.

Jumpshot has a panel of over 100 million devices worldwide. While the company keeps the exact number of devices in the U.S. private, it’s estimated to be 2-6% of the world’s total mobile and desktop internet browsing devices.

One caveat to consider is the numbers are based on data collected only from Android-powered devices. Differences in search behavior between Android and iOS users could create biases in these results, but likely not in a significant way.