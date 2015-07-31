How to get the most out of your NAS

One thing you should definitely think about is configuring your NAS for reliability. NAS does this via a technique called RAID – redundant arrays of inexpensive disks.

RAID can be configured to dedicate one or more drives in NAS as parity or mirror drives – you lose that hard drive as a storage device (reducing your overall capacity), but if one of the hard drives in the NAS fails, you won't lose any data – you can simply replace the hard drive. RAID also combines multiple drives into a single "logical" volume – so multiple drives appear to be a single high-capacity drive in use.

On two-drive NASs, RAID 1 (or 0+1) is your best bet. This is known as mirroring. All data is copied to both drives. Yes, you lose half your capacity, but you'll likely never lose data.

On a three-or-more drive NAS, look to RAID 5. This spreads parity information across the drives such that any one hard drive can fail without you losing any data. It costs the capacity of one hard drive. For example, in a four by 4TB drive NAS, you'd only have 12TB capacity.

You can set up RAID during the initial NAS configuration – there's often a wizard that will walk you through the initial drive configuration.

You can also change it later by heading to the disk/storage/volume manager in the NAS configuration console. Changing it will destroy all the data currently on the NAS, however, so make sure you back up beforehand!