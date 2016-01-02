How to get more from Windows 10

Windows 10 is a powerhouse of an operating system. Simply put, it's Microsoft's best yet, with great new features – some of which you're probably already using every day.

Fortunately, there are many other features hidden away. If you're not using these tools you're just scratching the surface of what your computer can do.

For example, did you know that you can do away with a lot of the keyboard and mouse work you're used to, simply by using the super intelligent built-in voice recognition assistant called Cortana? This is no Paper Clip 2.0 – Cortana can help you be seriously productive with very little effort on your part.

There are plenty of other hidden secrets too, and some are so simple you'll be kicking yourself you didn't know about them sooner!