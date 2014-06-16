Easy Mac Hacks: Speed up Mission Control

To speed up the animations on Mission Control, open the Terminal (located in /Applications/Utilities), and type in the following command, followed by the enter key:

defaults write com.apple.dock expose-animation-duration -float 0.15

To make the changes take effect, you can either log out and back in, or type the following command into Terminal to restart the Dock:

killall Dock

After restarting the Dock, the new and speedier animations will be available when activating both Exposé and Mission Control.



If you wish to restore the Mission Control animations to their default speed, then open the Terminal and type the following command followed by the enter key:

defaults delete com.apple.dock expose-animation-duration

Again, you can make the changes take effect by either logging out and back in, or by typing the following command into Terminal:

killall Dock

Cory Bohon is a freelance technology writer, indie Mac and iOS developer, and amateur photographer. Follow this article's author on Twitter.