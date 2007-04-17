Tunes Explorer Wireless review

There are so many iPod-styled peripherals out there that you'd be forgiven for overlooking this chunky little fella. Operating as a remote for your audio app, it allows you to play any music without having to sit at your PC.

The Explorer scores over other remotes with the embedded LCD screen, which means you don't have to see the monitor, or even be within 15 metres of the computer to play your music. Unfortunately the screen's a bit on the small side for such a chunky remote, but other than it's a handy tool for the terminally lazy.