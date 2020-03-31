Mega review

Mega is a very viable option especially for users for whom privacy and security are of utmost importance. Another draw for the service is its bouquet of apps that not only caters to the regular users but also serves several advanced and niche use-cases as well.

When it comes to cloud storage and file sharing, Auckland-based Mega tries to do things differently. The company is the brainchild of eccentric tech entrepreneur Kim Dotcom, who has since moved on to pastures anew.

The main draw of the service are its various security mechanisms built-in, such as end-to-end encryption. What makes it special, is the fact that these are offered on all plans, including a free tier. Its commitment to securing the data extends to all its services including sharing and syncing.

Also, unlike its peers, Mega puts publishes the source code for its service and its various tools on GitHub. The code is under a limited code review licence and can be accessed and audited by any third party.

The service is fairly intuitive to operate and has cross-platform tools that you can use on Windows, Mac and Linux.

Plans and pricing

Mega offers four plans with different amounts of storage capacity and transfer limits:

Pro Lite with 400 GB storage and 1 TB transfer at €4.99/month

Pro I plan with 2 TB storage and 2 TB transfer at €9.99/month

Pro II with 8 TB storage and 8 TB transfer at €19.99/month

Pro III with 16 TB storage and 16 TB transfer at €29.99/month

Besides these, Mega also offers a business plan for enterprise users. This starts at 10€ per user/month for a minimum of 3 users and offers unlimited storage and transfer limit.

There’s also a Free plan that offers 15 GB storage. It uses an achievements system to reward you with additional storage when you complete a listed task such as installing the service’s sync client. Keep in mind though that the extra storage space you gain via this route comes with an expiration date.

The Pro plans do offer a couple of additional features over the Free plan. Other than the transfer and storage limits, all Pro plans include the same features. Free accounts have a dynamic bandwidth, which means their transfer quota varies depending on Mega’s system utilization. Paid users are allocated a transfer quota that’s valid for their entire billing period and their downloads are terminated once they exhaust their quota.

Features

Registration is straightforward though we’d like to point out that it lacks any single sign-on conveniences that some of its peers offer. Mega uses the industry standard AES encryption to secure your files and all transfers happen over secure HTTPS connections.

Since the service uses client-side encryption, if you forget your password you’ll not be able to decrypt your files. One safeguard against this is the recovery key that the service generates during the registration process. Make sure you download and keep this key in a safe place.

In addition to the password, you can also secure access to your account by optionally enabling two-factor authentication. When you enable the setting, Mega will ask you to scan its QR code into your Authenticator app. Mega doesn’t have an authenticator app of its own and instead suggests using one of either Google Authenticator, Microsoft Authenticator, Authy, and Duo Mobile.

Interface and use

Mega has a slick web interface that mimics a desktop app, complete with a sidebar laced with icons. The dashboard gives out all the relevant information regarding your account. Using the interface to upload files is a no-brainer.

Interestingly there is no limit to how big the files are when uploading them to the cloud except your storage limit. You can track uploads and also preview PDF documents, and all sorts of multimedia files directly in the browser.

Sharing the files or folders in your storage is fairly straightforward. You can right-click on any resource and select the Get link option to share it. Mega offers two different links for every shared resource. If you wish to keep the data private and share it with only trusted people, you send them the link that includes the encryption key.

You can also send a link without the encryption key, which is especially useful when passing links over an untrusted connection. In this case you’ll have to pass on the encryption key to unlock your data via other secure means. If you have one of the paid Pro accounts, in addition to the above options, you can password protect the link for added security and even set an expiration date.

Mega also offers another sharing feature to enable you to share folders with other Mega users. In this case, the service gives you the option of sharing the folders using one of three access permissions. The default is Read-Only, which is self-explanatory. Then there’s Read and Write that allows people you share with to add files and folders. But if you want them to delete files or modify the existing ones, you’ll have to give them the Full access permission.

Apps

Mega backs its very functional web interface with useful apps. If you want to use the web interface, you can use the service’s extensions for Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox and Opera browsers. Mega claims these extensions will improve the performance of the transfers.

Their mainstay is the desktop app called MEGAsync that’s available for Windows, Mac OS X and Linux. Like any other sync application, it creates a virtual disk in your computer and any files placed into it will automatically be transferred to your account. It also appends an option in the right-click context-menu to upload any file. You can also use the app to sync any folder from your computer with your Mega account. On the downside however there is no block-level sync because files are encrypted end-to-end.

Mega’s mobile apps for Android and iOS give you the ability to upload and share content directly from your phone. The app is also tuned to automatically upload any new pictures and videos.

Besides these, which are pretty much standard for any file hosting service, Mega also has some extra apps. For instance, if you use the Thunderbird email client you can install the MEGAbird extension, which will automatically upload any large attachments to your Mega account. The extension will also automatically generate a URL to that file and place it in your email.

Then there’s the cross-platform MEGAcmd, which as the name suggests is a command-line tool. It’s designed for the more technical users and enables them to interact with the remote Mega servers in many different ways, such as to script automatic uploads. Finally, there’s MEGAchat which gives you an encrypted chat platform for communicating with other Mega users either via text, voice or video calls.

Final verdict

Mega is a very viable option especially for users for whom privacy and security are of utmost importance. Another draw for the service is its bouquet of apps that not only caters to the regular users but also serves several advanced and niche use-cases as well.

Pricing is reasonable and competitive, too, which makes Mega a service worth considering for everything from simple cloud storage to file syncing, as well as secure file transfers.