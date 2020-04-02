You can now join Microsoft Teams calls from Slack

Slack users can now enter Microsoft Teams calls directly from the app thanks to a new video calling integreation

The Microsoft Teams Call beta app lets users launch Teams calls from within the platform, allowing them to see who is in a call before joining a meeting

Slack users will even be able to set Microsoft Teams Calls as their default calling provider, and event reminders from the Outlook Slack app will support the ability to join Microsoft Teams calls directly from Slack.

However for now, Slack users will only be able to launch Teams calls from within the app as opposed to participating in them directly from within the service.

Slack integration

Alongside its Microsoft Teams integration, Slack also announced that it is adding VoIP phone integration with Zoom, Cisco Jabber, RingCentral and Dialpad. Now Slack users will be able to use these VoIP services to call phone numbers directly from within the app's interface.

According to the company, over the past month its chat app has seen almost a 350 percent growth in calls made or received in its app. Slack also broke users records last month as demand surged for its chat app as many employees are now working from home due to the ongoing global crisis.

All of the new calling features in Slack are now available for users to try out for themselves and you can enable the new Microsoft Teams app in Slack on the company's website.

We've also highlighted the best online collaboration tools

Via The Verge