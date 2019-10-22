Splunk: Welcome to the new age of data

The world is set to enter a new data age as the importance of mining your information becomes greater than ever, Splunk has said.

Speaking at the company's .conf19 event in Las Vegas, CEO Doug Merritt hailed the importance of data, and how making the most of the information your business gathers can be the key to success.

"There's no way that any parts of our lives can be separated from data going forward," Merritt said, "honestly, the data age is just beginning."

Data opportunities

Highlighting that 2019 marks the tenth year of .conf, Merritt also unveiled a new look for Splunk as the "Data-to-Everything" platform.

This view is built on three main pillars; covering working across all structures of data, from any source, and at any time scale, with Merritt noting the "infinite opportunity" that such in-depth data-driven insight can provide.

"In this coming age there will be only two types of companies - there will be those that are willing to seize the opportunity to make things happen with data, and those who will no longer exist."

"That may sound dramatic, but the more you think about it and analyse the potential opportunities, the more opportunities it presents."

"The world will depend on those who can capture, make sense of, and ultimately act on data."

"Your data needs to be liberated, to make the right things happen, at the right time, and get the right outcomes, we need to free and liberate our data."

With 92 of the Fortune 100 depending on Splunk technology, the company is well-placed to listen in to the trends affecting multi-national businesses, and is set to reveal a number of new platforms and services to help with just that later this week.

"We are bringing data to every question, to every decision and every action," Merritt concluded.

"The only limit is your imagination."