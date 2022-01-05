Prime Gaming January 2022 free games include Star Wars Jedi and Total War: Warhammer

Audio player loading…

Prime Gaming has shared the nine free PC games it's offering subscribers for the first month of 2022, and there's a notable emphasis on war among the headliners.

First up is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a single-player adventure from EA and Respawn Entertainment, featuring an original story set before the events of A New Hope. The game was both a critical and commercial success, with fans eager to see EA announce a sequel.

Next is Creative Assembly's Total War: Warhammer. As opposed to the historical settings of previous Total War games, this one takes place in the fantasy universe of Game Workshop's Warhammer. It's also the first of a trilogy, with the third game scheduled for a February release.

Also up for grabs is co-op shooter World War Z: Aftermath. Set in the same universe as the 2013 movie, it's an upgraded version of the original 2019 game, so you're also getting extra characters, locations, and a first-person mode option.

But wait, there's more

The remaining six games are notably less violent. Well, most of them are. Action-adventure game Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered, for example, is all about a man committing murder while possessed and figuring out why he did it. You play as both the murderer, Lucas Kane, and the two police officers trying to solve the crime. This is the second game from Quantic Dream, which recently announced it's making a new Star Wars game.

If you're a fan of tactics games but Total War: Warhammer isn't your thing, you may prefer Abandon Ship, which puts you in command of a ship and its crew to explore a story-filled world and battle enemy ships and sea creatures.

Adventure fans can get Paper Beast, which tasks you with exploring a world populated with wildlife that has sprung up from the Internet and solving its mysteries. This was exclusively a VR title, but Prime Gaming is offering the Folded Edition which lets you play it without a VR headset.

If you explicitly want something with zero violence, In Other Waters is described as such. Set on an alien planet, you play as the assistant AI to a xenobiologist and help her complete tasks.

The last two games are Two Point Hospital, a humorous simulation game all about running a hospital, and racing simulator WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship. All nine games are available right now to download and keep until February 1, with some exceptions. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be available for a day longer (February 2), while World War Z: Aftermath will be available until February 7.

Prime Gaming offers Amazon Prime members access to a free Twitch channel subscription, exclusive in-game content, and free PC games every month.

If you're an Amazon Prime member already then it's definitely worth picking up these free PC games through Prime Gaming while you can. If none of the free games tickle your fancy, then it's still worth checking out Prime Gaming as there are regular content drops for games like Apex Legends and New World.

If you're not a member yet then, in order to access everything that Prime Gaming has to offer, simply click on the sign-up link below to start your 30-day free trial.