One of the biggest ever Netflix movies could be turned into a game

A game based on the hit Netflix movie Extraction is reportedly being discussed between Netflix itself and production company AGBO, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This comes after Japanese vgame company Nexon made a minority investment of $400 million (approximately £295.6 million) in AGBO. Part of the reason for this investment is to "further support AGBO’s development, production, and ownership of tent pole-led entertainment universes appealing to worldwide audiences, including via games and Virtual World experiences," says Nexon.

It adds that, if requested, it's willing to invest upwards of a further $100 million (around £75m / AU$140m) in the first half of 2022.

"Film and television have been proven to drive higher engagement and longevity for game franchises, and we are now partnered with the best creators and adapters of franchise IP in film and television," says Nick van Dyk, president of Nexon Film & Television.

Netflix's most popular movie

(Image credit: Jasin Boland)

Extraction stars Chris Hemsworth as a black ops mercenary hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an Indian drug lord in Bangladesh. The screenplay was written by Joe Russo, with he and his brother Anthony Russo also serving as producers.

The Russo brothers, who run AGBO, are perhaps best known for their directorial work on several Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, especially Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Extraction is considered to be one of, if not the most popular Netflix original movie. In July 2020, Netflix told Bloomberg that it had been watched by 99 million households in its first four weeks.

Unsurprisingly, a sequel to Extraction is in development, with the Russo Brothers' involvement and director Sam Hardgrave, who also directed the first movie. A teaser trailer released in September 2021 confirmed that Chris Hemsworth will be reprising the lead role.