Microsoft's Surface Pro 4 is a tricky (and sticky) beast to repair

The Surface Pro 4 has been praised for its display, but not for how easy it is to repair

By this time, we all know that the Surface Pro 4 is a sterling effort from Microsoft in many respects, but how does it fare if things should go wrong with the device?

Yes, those intrepid techies over at iFixit have pulled apart Microsoft's latest tablet, and come up with a "repairability" score based on how easy it is to fix – and sadly, the Surface's performance is pretty woeful.

Indeed, iFixit awarded the Surface Pro 4 a score of 2 out of 10, indicating some major problems, the main issue being the amount of glue employed inside the device.

Strong adhesive

Adhesive is used to stick down many of the components, and even given the proper tools, getting some of these glued bits out is a battle and a half. Both the display and battery proved to be particularly troublesome in this respect – although despite still using non-standard connectors, at least the display proved slightly easier to prize out in comparison to the Surface Pro 3.

The battery, on the other hand, is clamped down with "very strong adhesive" making removal not only difficult, but somewhat hazardous.

The bright point in iFixit's write-up was that the SSD is easy to remove and replace.

However, all this is unlikely to put anyone off the Surface Pro 4 given the sort of critical reception the tablet has been graced with – in our review, we concluded that this hybrid can replace your laptop without considerable compromise.

The display has also been singled out for high praise in terms of its sharpness and colour accuracy, and at DisplayMate they called it one of the "very best and most accurate" tablet displays ever made.

