New MacBook Pro Retina models reportedly freezing, Mavericks to blame?

Owners of Apple's recently released 13- and 15-inch MacBook Pro with Retina laptops are experiencing a whole heap of issues with their new devices, judging by reports on the company's support forum.

According to one 17-page thread, users are having trouble with the Haswell-toting models randomly locking up and freezing - with anything from the trackpad to the keyboard or whole system refusing to respond.

"Luckier" users are managing to get their MacBooks working again by closing the lid for anything up to a minute before reopening, while others are having to resort to turning the device off and on again to resolve the issue.

Bad Mavericks?

In a bid to get to the root of the problem, some users in the thread are reporting that rolling Mavericks back to OS X 10.8 Mountain Lion puts an end to the lockups, suggesting that the issue may be software related.

Others have had mixed results when attempting to install Windows 8.1, with some finding success and others running into problems when installing the OS through a USB pen or Apple's SuperDrive.

We've quizzed Apple on the issue and will provide an update if and when the company responds.

Apple has had a tough time of it recently where faulty products are concerned. It moved to recall a batch of MacBook Air models purchased between June 2012 and June 2013 last month after discovering that they were plagued by faulty SSDs.