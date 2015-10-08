Dell's all-metal hybrid tablet focuses on the keyboard

In case you didn't already have your fill of two-in-one laptops with the Surface Pro 4 and HP Spectre x2, Dell is joining the fray with its XPS 12 hybrid machine.

Sporting a 12.5-inch 4K display and a fully magnesium body, the Dell XPS 12 is definitely one of the more premium convertible laptops to hit the market. Aside from being a high-end tablet, Dell says it took special care to prioritize how the two halves of the XPS 12 work in tandem, and the comfort of the base station.

For starters the keyboard base isn't some flimsy cover that doubles as a keyboard. Instead, it's a real keyboard base that Dell claims will offer a typing experience as good as its Dell Latitude business laptops.

The Dell XPS 12 also comes with a unique magnetic latching system that holds the screen portion of the machine firmly in place with magnets. When you want to pull the top half off for tablet usage you simply need to pull the screen forward and lift.

Dell isn't exactly right in calling its XPS 12 the first and only two-in-one device with a 4K display in the world, since the Toshiba Satellite Radius 12 already took that title. However, it has plenty of other notable specs, including Intel Core M5 processors and two USB Type-C ports, which double as Thunderbolt 3.0 connectors.

The 2.8lb (1.27kg) tablet also comes rocking a 8-megapixel (MP) rear camera and 5MP front-facing webcam.

The Dell XPS 12 will be available from October 8 at an introductory price of $999 (about £659, AU$1,411) with a full-HD display, 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. Users who want the 4K bump will also get double the amount of flash storage space for $1,299 (about £857, AU$1836).

Dell XPS 15

The new Dell XPS 15 is a few inches larger than Dell's new compact hybrid, but if you want a fully loaded laptop you've come to the right place.

Like the XPS 13 before it, Dell has given its new 15-inch monster a Infinity Screen makeover. Weighing in at 3.9lb (1.77kg), Dell claims it has made the smallest 15-inch laptop in existence.

But don't think that shrinking this machine to smaller size has left less room for a crazy configuration. The Dell XPS 15 can be configured with up to a 3.5GHz Intel Core i7-6700HQ processor, Nvidia GTX 960M chip, 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage space, and a 4K display that renders 100% of the Adobe color spectrum.

You can even customize this 15-inch laptop with an incredibly dense 16-hour battery (just in case 11 hours isn't enough), which can jump up to 24 hours of run time with the Dell Power Companion battery pack.

At the opposite end of the fully loaded spectrum, users will also be able to pick up this laptop for as little as $999 (about £659, AU$1,411) Of course, this means a much more muted configuration with a 2.7GHz Core i3-6100H processor and only a 1,920 x 1,080 display.

Dell XPS 13

Last but not least, Dell has also refreshed the XPS 13 with Skylake processors including the 2.3GHz Intel Core i3-6100U, 2.8GHz Intel Core i5-6200U and 3.1GHz Core i7-6500U CPUs.

Aside from the new processors, Dell has also given the XPS 13 a serious storage upgrade replacing its old M.2 SSD drives with PCI-E for greater data transfer speeds. At the same time the maximum memory spec has been bumped up to 16GB, a USB-C with Thunderbolt 3 port has been added, and battery life has been increased by three hours for a grand total of 18 hours.

The Dell XPS 13 will be available for a starting price of $799 (about £527, AU$1,129) and it's available right now.