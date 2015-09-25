7 things we'd like to see on Microsoft's Surface Pro 4

Microsoft's next big event is right around the corner – October 6, if you're keeping track – and we're expected to finally get a look at what the tech giant has been cooking up in the hardware department. One of the most anticipated announcements is that of the follow up to last year's Surface Pro 3, the Surface Pro 4.

The Surface Pro 3 has been widely regarded as one of the best hybrids for the business crowd since its debut last year. And from its full PC experience packed into a portable form factor to the Surface Pen and its attractive industrial design, it's no wonder the tablet comes highly recommended. However, that doesn't mean that there's no room for improvement, so let's take a look at what we'd like to see out of the upcoming Surface Pro 4.